Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch Sports Drink
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200013513
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, it's the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- 28 oz bottle
- Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
- Tested in the lab and used by the pros
- Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Red 40, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More