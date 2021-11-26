Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch Sports Drinks Perspective: front
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch Sports Drinks Perspective: left
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch Sports Drinks

8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200020806
Product Details

Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes. Whether you play soccer, baseball, volleyball, or any other sport, Gatorade will help you stay hydrated and bring the energy needed to compete. It’s also great to store in your cooler or sports bottle when going camping, hitting the beach, tailgating at the big game, having a picnic, or enjoying the great outdoors. Beat the heat and stay hydrated with Gatorade Thirst Quencher.

  • When you sweat, you lose more than water. Gatorade Thirst Quencher contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
  • Top off your fuel stores with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel
  • Tested in the lab and used by the pros

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Red 40, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
