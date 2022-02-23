Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime Sports Drink
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200013515
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, it's the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
- Tested in the lab and used by the pros
- Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel
- 28 oz bottle
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
