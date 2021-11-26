Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Lemon Lime Sports Drink Perspective: front
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Lemon Lime Sports Drink Perspective: left
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Lemon Lime Sports Drink Perspective: right
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Lemon Lime Sports Drink

8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200020805
Product Details

When you sweat, you lose more than water. You also lose critical electrolytes, like sodium and potassium, which help regulate fluid level balance throughout the body. Muscles rely on fluid and fuel to thrive on the field. Gatorade Thirst Quencher's carb-to-fluid ratio is tailor-made for efficiency, rehydrating rapidly and feeding muscles with their preferred fuel, carbs, for a one-two punch that water can't match.

  • Eight 20-fluid ounce bottles
  • Hydrates better than water
  • Replaces electrolytes lost in sweat like sodium and potassium
  • 130 calories per bottle
  • Trusted by some of the world's best athletes

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.