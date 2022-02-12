Gatorade® Thirst Quencher is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Orange replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.

Tested in the lab and used by the pros

Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat

Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel