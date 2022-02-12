Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Orange Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink
20 fl ozUPC: 0005200032867
Purchase Options
Located in FRONT-OTHER
Product Details
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Orange replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Tested in the lab and used by the pros
- Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
- Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.25%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More