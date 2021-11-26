Gatorade Thirst Quencher Orange Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks
Product Details
When you sweat, you lose more than water. You also lose critical electrolytes, like sodium and potassium, which help regulate fluid level balance throughout the body. Muscles rely on fluid and fuel to thrive on the field. Gatorade Thirst Quencher's carb-to-fluid ratio is tailor-made for efficiency, rehydrating rapidly and feeding muscles with their preferred fuel, carbs, for a one-two punch that water can't match.
- Replaces electrolytes lost in sweat, like sodium and potassium
- 130 calories per bottle
- Hydrates better than water
- Eight 20 oz bottles
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More