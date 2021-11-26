When you sweat, you lose more than water. You also lose critical electrolytes, like sodium and potassium, which help regulate fluid level balance throughout the body. Muscles rely on fluid and fuel to thrive on the field. Gatorade Thirst Quencher's carb-to-fluid ratio is tailor-made for efficiency, rehydrating rapidly and feeding muscles with their preferred fuel, carbs, for a one-two punch that water can't match.

Replaces electrolytes lost in sweat, like sodium and potassium

130 calories per bottle

Hydrates better than water

Eight 20 oz bottles