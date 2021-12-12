Gatorade Thirst Quencher Perform Variety Pack Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks
Product Details
Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Variety
- 216 fl oz
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gatorade Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin, Red 40, Caramel Color. Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin. Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool Blue: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
