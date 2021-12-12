Ingredients

Gatorade Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin, Red 40, Caramel Color. Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin. Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool Blue: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin, Blue 1.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More