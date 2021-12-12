Gatorade Thirst Quencher Perform Variety Pack Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks Perspective: front
Gatorade Thirst Quencher Perform Variety Pack Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks

18 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0005200004573
Product Details

Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.

  • Variety
  • 216 fl oz

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
18.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Bottle (360 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gatorade Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin, Red 40, Caramel Color. Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin. Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool Blue: Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopatassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester Of Rosin, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
