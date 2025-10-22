Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Sports Drinks Variety Pack Perspective: front
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Sports Drinks Variety Pack Perspective: back
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Sports Drinks Variety Pack Perspective: top
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Sports Drinks Variety Pack

18 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0005200012324
Product Details

Gatorade Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes. When you sweat, you lose more than water. Gatorade Thirst Quencher contains critical electrolytes to help replace what’s lost in sweat. Gatorade will help you stay hydrated and bring the energy needed to compete. It's also great to store in your cooler or sports bottle when going camping, hitting the beach, tailgating at the big game, having a picnic, or enjoying the great outdoors. Beat the heat and stay hydrated with Gatorade Thirst Quencher.

  • Tested in the lab and used by the pros
  • Top off your fuel stores with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel

Variety Pack Includes:

  • 6 Lemon-Lime Flavored Gatorade Thirst Quencher
  • 6 Fruit Punch Flavored Gatorade Thirst Quencher
  • 6 Orange Flavored Gatorade Thirst Quencher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
