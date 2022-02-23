Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® Zero Berry Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200004314
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade® brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Berry
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavor , Sodium Citrate , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Vegetable Juice Concentrate (Color) , Modified Food Starch , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Glycerol Ester of Rosin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More