Gatorade® Zero Strawberry Kiwi Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200004403
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Strawberry Kiwi
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium45mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Natural Flavor , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Modified Food Starch , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Mixed Triglycerides , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Red 40 .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More