Gatorade Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher Sports Drink Variety Pack

18 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0005200004645
Product Details

Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fruit Punch : Water , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Modified Food Starch , Natural Flavor , Sucralose , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Red 40 , Acesulfame Potassium , Caramel Color . Grape : Water , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Natural Flavor , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Modified Food Starch , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Red 40 , Blue 1 . Orange : Water , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavor , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
