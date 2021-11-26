Hover to Zoom
Gatorade Zero Thirst Quencher Cool Blue Sports Drink
8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200004706
Product Details
Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Potassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium Mixed Triglycerides, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
