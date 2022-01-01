GE Appliances 250355 0.7 cu. ft. Capacity Countertop Microwave, Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

GE Appliances 250355 0.7 cu. ft. Capacity Countertop Microwave, Black

1UPC: 0008469182982
Purchase Options

Product Details

Features. Operating made quick and easy. Defrosting times and power levels are programmed automatically automatically or manually for optimal results. Helps prevent accidental activation. Rotates food throughout the cycle. Minute timer helps keep you on track. Allow quick, one-touch cooking and reheatingSpecifications. Color: Black. Style: Counter Top. Capacity: 0.7 cu. ft.. Volts: 120 Volts. Cooking Watts: 700. Amps: 15 Amps. Frequency: 60 Hz.. LED Display: Yes. Number of Power Levels: 10. Turntable: Yes. Auto Defrost: Yes. Timer: Yes. Child Lock: Yes. Country of Origin: USA. Weight: 24 lbs