- 1.4 Cu. Ft. Capacity, 1100W of Power - 10 Power Levels / 8 Sensor Cook Buttons - Electronic controls with interactive LED touch-panel - Dimensions (WHD): 21 7/8 x 12 1/2 x 16 3/8 Heat and reheat a variety of food with this GE JES1460DSBB mid-size microwave, which features 10 power levels and 7 sensor cook buttons for rapid, efficient operation. Control lockout gives you peace of mind by preventing accidental or unsupervised use. Electronic controls with interactive LED touch-panel Offer quick, simple operation. Spacious 1.4 cu. ft. interior Accommodates a wide variety of meal and snack items. 1100W of cooking power Give you the ability to rapidly prepare frozen pizza, pot roast and more. 7 sensor cook buttons Allow you to heat popcorn, beverages, potatoes, vegetables, chicken and fish, as well as reheat leftovers with the touch of a button. Weight and time defrost controls provide additional options. 12.5 glass turntable Helps your food heat evenly and can be removed for cleaning or extra cooking space. Control lockout Prevents unsupervised use. Timer Counts down a set amount of minutes to help you stay on track.