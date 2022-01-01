Gefen Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Gefen Chicken Noodle Soup

2.3 ozUPC: 0071006906131
Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (65 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1320mg55%
Total Carbohydrate40g13.33%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Mineral Salt. Flavor Packet: Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Onion Powder, Chives, Pepper, Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Ginger Powder, Chili Powder and Turmeric Powder. Vegetable Packet: Dried Carrot, Dried Onion, Corn

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

