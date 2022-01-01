Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Mineral Salt. Flavor Packet: Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Onion Powder, Chives, Pepper, Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Ginger Powder, Chili Powder and Turmeric Powder. Vegetable Packet: Dried Carrot, Dried Onion, Corn

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More