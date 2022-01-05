Gefen Fat Free Instant Imitation Chicken Flavored Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Gefen Fat Free Instant Imitation Chicken Flavored Noodle Soup

1.9 ozUPC: 0071006960121
Product Details

Just add boiling water for an instatant cup of meat free Chicken Flavored Soup. Delicious, Kosher with no MSG added.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1148mg47.83%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Noodle: Wheat Flour, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Mineral Salt, Flavor Packet: Salt, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Onion Powder, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Chives, Silicon Dioxide, Pepper, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Malic Acid, Caramel Powder and Garlic Powder, Dried Carrot, Dried Onion, Corn

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
