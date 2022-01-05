Ingredients

Noodle: Wheat Flour, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Mineral Salt, Flavor Packet: Salt, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Onion Powder, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Chives, Silicon Dioxide, Pepper, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Malic Acid, Caramel Powder and Garlic Powder, Dried Carrot, Dried Onion, Corn

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More