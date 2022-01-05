Hover to Zoom
Gefen Fusion Mushroom-Onion Brown Rice Noodles
2.25 ozUPC: 0071006960109
Gefen Brown Rice Noodles is a yummy noodle dish thats convenient and easy to prepare. Mushroom- and- onion-flavored noodles are ready in minutes.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (64 g)
Amount per serving
Calories215
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium1124mg46.83%
Total Carbohydrate47g15.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Noodle Ingredients: Brown Rice, Rice and Tapioca Starch./ Flavor Packets: Salt, Sugar, Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Disodium 5'-ribonucleotide, Pepper Powder, Ginger Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
