Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Mineral Salt. Flavor Packet: Salt, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Onion Powder, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Chives, Silicon Dioxide, Pepper, Ginger Powder, Chili Powder, Turmeric Powder, Malic Acid, Caramel Powder, Garlic Powder. Vegetable Packet: Dried Carrot, Dried Onion, Corn.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

