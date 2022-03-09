Gefen Instant Chicken Noodle Soup Cup Perspective: front
Gefen Instant Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

2.3 ozUPC: 0071006906132
Product Details

Treat yourself to a hearty chicken-flavored soup in minutes. Just add hot water.

  • Chicken Noodle Flavor
  • MSG Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (65 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1200mg50%
Total Carbohydrate41g13.67%
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Mineral Salt. Flavor Packet: Salt, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Onion Powder, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Chives, Silicon Dioxide, Pepper, Ginger Powder, Chili Powder, Turmeric Powder, Malic Acid, Caramel Powder, Garlic Powder. Vegetable Packet: Dried Carrot, Dried Onion, Corn.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
