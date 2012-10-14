Genceutic Naturals 24 Hour CoQ10 Perspective: front
Genceutic Naturals 24 Hour CoQ10

100 mg - 60 Vcaps®UPC: 0089624500118
Scientists around the world have been researching the important benefits of CoQ10, which include supporting cardiovascular wellness and cellular energy.

24 hr CoQ10 100 mg supplies 24 hour sustained release MicroActive CoQ10 Complex, patented for bonding CoQ10 with B-Cyclodextrin. This water dispersible form offers universal enhanced absorption.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Microactive Coq10 Complex ( as : Beta Cyclodextrin and CoQ10 ) , Rice Flour , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule )

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

