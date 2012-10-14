Science Corner

Scientists around the world have been researching the important benefits of CoQ10, which include supporting cardiovascular wellness and cellular energy.

24 hr CoQ10 100 mg supplies 24 hour sustained release MicroActive CoQ10 Complex, patented for bonding CoQ10 with B-Cyclodextrin. This water dispersible form offers universal enhanced absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.