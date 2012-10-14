Genceutic Naturals 24 Hour CoQ10
Product Details
Science Corner
Scientists around the world have been researching the important benefits of CoQ10, which include supporting cardiovascular wellness and cellular energy.
24 hr CoQ10 100 mg supplies 24 hour sustained release MicroActive CoQ10 Complex, patented for bonding CoQ10 with B-Cyclodextrin. This water dispersible form offers universal enhanced absorption.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Microactive Coq10 Complex ( as : Beta Cyclodextrin and CoQ10 ) , Rice Flour , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
