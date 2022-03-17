Genceutic Naturals Curcumin 250 mg Softgels Perspective: front
Genceutic Naturals Curcumin 250 mg Softgels

60 ctUPC: 0089624500116
Product Details

  • Next Generation Nutraceuticals
  • Curcu-Gel / Bio-Enhanced BCM-95
  • Advanced Bio-Active Turmeric
  • Shown To Be The Most Powerful Form of Turmeric In Human Clinical Studies
  • Contains Next Generation Curcu-Gel® BCM-95®, Shown in Clinical Studies to Absorb 700% Better and Last Up To 12 Hours in The Blood.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Curcu-gel 95% : Standardized : Curcuminoid Complex and Volatile Components ( Bcm-95 Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Rhizome ) Extract ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Gelatin , Glycerin , High Pc Lecithin , Yellow Beeswax , Purified Water , Hydroxylated Lecithin , Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

