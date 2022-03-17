Genceutic Naturals Curcumin 250 mg Softgels
- Next Generation Nutraceuticals
- Curcu-Gel / Bio-Enhanced BCM-95
- Advanced Bio-Active Turmeric
- Shown To Be The Most Powerful Form of Turmeric In Human Clinical Studies
- Contains Next Generation Curcu-Gel® BCM-95®, Shown in Clinical Studies to Absorb 700% Better and Last Up To 12 Hours in The Blood.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Curcu-gel 95% : Standardized : Curcuminoid Complex and Volatile Components ( Bcm-95 Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Rhizome ) Extract ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Gelatin , Glycerin , High Pc Lecithin , Yellow Beeswax , Purified Water , Hydroxylated Lecithin , Sunflower Oil .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More