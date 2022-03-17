Hover to Zoom
Genceutic Naturals Gluten Free Plant Head Strawberry Protein Powder
1.7 lbUPC: 0089624526888
Product Details
What a Plant Head wants...
The Environmental Advantage
- More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment that Animal-Based Proteins
- Non-GMO (Non-Genetically Modified) Less usage of Environmental Resources than Animal-Based Proteins
- Animal Welfare Friendly
The Nutritional Advantage
- Excellent Source of Protein Supplying All Essential Amino Acids
- Naturally Supplies Fiber, Lipids and PUFAs (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids)
- Only 110 Calories, Delicious, Nutritious and Totally Satisfying!
The Lifestyle Advantage
- Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/ Dairy Free/Non-GMO/Lactose Free
- Free of Common Allergens
- Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives
- Best Tasting Plant Protein
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size(26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Total Carbohydrate5g
Dietary Fiber1g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Natural vanilla flavor (with other natural flavor), natural strawberry flavor, evaporated cane sugar, plant gum complex (cellulose gum, xanthan gum), stevia (stevia rebaudiana) (leaf), medium chain triglycerides.
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.