Genceutic Naturals Organic Cinnamon
500 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0089624500110
An early research report suggested that methyl-hydroxy-chalcone polymer (or MHCP) was responsible for the bioactivity of cinnamon- in particular procyanidin type-A polymers-are in fact the components responsible for its characteristic, beneficial effects.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Organic Cinnamon Bark , Natural Pullulan Polysaccharide (Np) Capsule
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
