Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Chocolate
Product Details
The Environmental Advantage
- More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment that Animal-Based Proteins
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Animal Welfare Friendly
The Nutritional Advantage
- Excellent Source of Protein Supplying All Essential Amino Acids
- Naturally Supplies Fiber, Lipids, and PUFAs (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids)
- Only 110 Calories, Delicious, Nutritious, and Totally Satisfying!
The Lifestyle Advantage
- Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/Dairy Free/Non-GMO/Lactose Free/Gluten Free
- Free of Common Allergens
- Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives
- Best Tasting Plant Protein
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein , Whole Algalin Protein , Hemp Protein , Cranberry Protein , Cocoa Processed , with : Alkali , Natural Chocolate Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Cane Sugar , Natural Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan ) , Natural Vanilla Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More