Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Chocolate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Chocolate Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Chocolate Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Chocolate

1.8 lbUPC: 0089624500131
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Environmental Advantage

  • More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment that Animal-Based Proteins
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Animal Welfare Friendly

The Nutritional Advantage

  • Excellent Source of Protein Supplying All Essential Amino Acids
  • Naturally Supplies Fiber, Lipids, and PUFAs (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids)
  • Only 110 Calories, Delicious, Nutritious, and Totally Satisfying!

The Lifestyle Advantage

  • Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/Dairy Free/Non-GMO/Lactose Free/Gluten Free
  • Free of Common Allergens
  • Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives
  • Best Tasting Plant Protein

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein , Whole Algalin Protein , Hemp Protein , Cranberry Protein , Cocoa Processed , with : Alkali , Natural Chocolate Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Cane Sugar , Natural Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan ) , Natural Vanilla Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More