Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Vanilla Powder
Product Details
The Environmental Advantage
- More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment than Animal-Based Proteins
- Non-GMO
- Animal Welfare Friendly
The Nutritional Advantage
- Excellent Source of Protein Supplying All Essential Amino Acids
- Naturally Supplies Fiber, Lipids, and PUFAs (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids)
- Only 110 Calories, Delicious, Nutritious, and Totally Satisfying!
The Lifestyle Advantage
- Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/ Dairy Free/Lactose Free/Gluten Free
- Free of Common Allergens
- Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives
- Best Tasting Plant Protein
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein , Whole Algalin Protein , Hemp Protein , Cranberry Protein , Natural Vanilla Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Cane Sugar , Natural Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More