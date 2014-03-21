Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Vanilla Powder Perspective: front
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Vanilla Powder
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Vanilla Powder
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head Protein Vanilla Powder

1.7 lbUPC: 0089624500130
Product Details

The Environmental Advantage

  • More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment than Animal-Based Proteins
  • Non-GMO
  • Animal Welfare Friendly

The Nutritional Advantage

  • Excellent Source of Protein Supplying All Essential Amino Acids
  • Naturally Supplies Fiber, Lipids, and PUFAs (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids)
  • Only 110 Calories, Delicious, Nutritious, and Totally Satisfying!

The Lifestyle Advantage

  • Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/ Dairy Free/Lactose Free/Gluten Free
  • Free of Common Allergens
  • Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives
  • Best Tasting Plant Protein

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar5g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein , Whole Algalin Protein , Hemp Protein , Cranberry Protein , Natural Vanilla Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Cane Sugar , Natural Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
