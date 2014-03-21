Ingredients

Pea Protein Isolate , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein , Whole Algalin Protein , Hemp Protein , Cranberry Protein , Natural Vanilla Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavor ) , Cane Sugar , Natural Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

