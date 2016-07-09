Genceutic Naturals Plant Head™ Real Meal Chocolate Perspective: front
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head™ Real Meal Chocolate

2.3 lbUPC: 0089624526887
What a Plant Head Wants…

The Environmental Advantage

More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment than Animal-Based Proteins

Non-GMO (Non-Genetically Modified)

Supplies All 3 Phases of Plant Life: Seeds, Sprouts and Mature Plants

Animal Welfare Friendly

The Nutritional Advantage

Excellent Source of Protein-30 g/serving (60% DV)

Excellent Source of Fiber-15 g/serving (60% DV)

Naturally Supplies Essential Fatty Acids

Certified Organic Blend of Vegetables, Fruits, Seeds, Sprouts and Greens

The Lifestyle Advantage

Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/Dairy Free

Non-GMO/Lactose Free

Free of Common Allergens

Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives

Best Tasting Plant Protein

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium550mg23%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber15g60%
Sugar6g
Protein30g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Natural Chocolate Flavor ( , with : Other Natural Flavors ) , Natural Cocoa , Evaporated Cane Sugar , Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
