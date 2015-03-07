Ingredients

Proprietary Plant Head Protein Matrix : Pea Protein Isolate ( Pisum Sativum ) ( Seed ) , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein ( Oryza Sativa ) ( Seed ) , Whole Algalin Protein [ Dried Chlorella Algae ( Chlorella Protothecoides ) ] , Hemp Protein (Cannabis Sativa) (Seed) , Cranberry Protein ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Seed ) , Proprietary Plant Head Greens , Seeds , sprouts , Mature Plants & Acacia Gum Matrix : Organic Acacia Gum , Organic Mature Whole Seed Grains Proprietary Blend : Ancientrim ( Organic Buckwheat Seed , Organic Millet Seed , Organic Amaranth Seed , Organic Quinoa Seed , Organic Chia Seed ) , Organic Rice Seed , Organic Flax Seed , Organic Sesame Seed , Organic Mature Vegetable Proprietary Blend : Organic Tomato , Organic Sweet Potato . Organic Beet , Organic Carrot , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Organic Mature Fruit Proprietary Blend : Organic Banana , Organic Strawberry , Organic Blueberry , Organic Cherry , Organic Apple , Organic Pineapple , Organic Elderberry , Organic Mature Roots , Leaf , Grass & Sea Greens Proprietary Blend : Organic Inulin ( From Agave Root ) , Organic Alfalfa Herb , Organic Stevia Leaf , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Broken Cell Wall ) , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Sprouts Proprietary Blend : Organic Broccoli Sprouts , Organic Sesame Sprouts , Organic Flax Sprouts , Organic Amaranth Sprouts , Organic Quinoa Sprouts , Organic Millet Sprouts , Organic Buckwheat Sprouts , Organic Garbanzo Sprouts , Organic Lentil Bean Sprouts , Organic Adzuki Sprouts , Organic Sunflower Sprouts , Organic Pumpkin Sprouts , Organic Chia Sprouts , Organic Daikon Radish Sprouts , Other Ingredients : Natural Vanilla Flavor ( with Other Natural Flavor ) , Evaporated Cane Sugar , Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

