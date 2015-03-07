Genceutic Naturals Plant Head™ Real Meal Vanilla Perspective: front
Genceutic Naturals Plant Head™ Real Meal Vanilla

2.3 lbUPC: 0089624526892
Product Details

What a Plant Head Wants…

The Environmental Advantage

More Sustainable and Lower Impact to the Environment than Animal-Based Proteins

Non-GMO (Non-Genetically Modified)

Supplies All 3 Phases of Plant Life: Seeds, Sprouts and Mature Plants

Animal Welfare Friendly

The Nutritional Advantage

Excellent Source of Protein-30 g/serving (60% DV)

Excellent Source of Fiber-15 g/serving (60% DV)

Naturally Supplies Essential Fatty Acids

Certified Organic Blend of Vegetables, Fruits, Seeds, Sprouts and Greens

The Lifestyle Advantage

Vegetarian/Vegan/Soy Free/Dairy Free

Non-GMO/Lactose Free

Free of Common Allergens

Nothing Artificial and Zero Preservatives

Best Tasting Plant Protein

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Sodium370mg15%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber15g60%
Sugar11g
Protein30g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Plant Head Protein Matrix : Pea Protein Isolate ( Pisum Sativum ) ( Seed ) , Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein ( Oryza Sativa ) ( Seed ) , Whole Algalin Protein [ Dried Chlorella Algae ( Chlorella Protothecoides ) ] , Hemp Protein (Cannabis Sativa) (Seed) , Cranberry Protein ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Seed ) , Proprietary Plant Head Greens , Seeds , sprouts , Mature Plants & Acacia Gum Matrix : Organic Acacia Gum , Organic Mature Whole Seed Grains Proprietary Blend : Ancientrim ( Organic Buckwheat Seed , Organic Millet Seed , Organic Amaranth Seed , Organic Quinoa Seed , Organic Chia Seed ) , Organic Rice Seed , Organic Flax Seed , Organic Sesame Seed , Organic Mature Vegetable Proprietary Blend : Organic Tomato , Organic Sweet Potato . Organic Beet , Organic Carrot , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Organic Mature Fruit Proprietary Blend : Organic Banana , Organic Strawberry , Organic Blueberry , Organic Cherry , Organic Apple , Organic Pineapple , Organic Elderberry , Organic Mature Roots , Leaf , Grass & Sea Greens Proprietary Blend : Organic Inulin ( From Agave Root ) , Organic Alfalfa Herb , Organic Stevia Leaf , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Broken Cell Wall ) , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Sprouts Proprietary Blend : Organic Broccoli Sprouts , Organic Sesame Sprouts , Organic Flax Sprouts , Organic Amaranth Sprouts , Organic Quinoa Sprouts , Organic Millet Sprouts , Organic Buckwheat Sprouts , Organic Garbanzo Sprouts , Organic Lentil Bean Sprouts , Organic Adzuki Sprouts , Organic Sunflower Sprouts , Organic Pumpkin Sprouts , Organic Chia Sprouts , Organic Daikon Radish Sprouts , Other Ingredients : Natural Vanilla Flavor ( with Other Natural Flavor ) , Evaporated Cane Sugar , Plant Gum Complex ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum ) , Stevia ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
