Genceutic Naturals R-Lipoic Acid Plus
Product Details
Next generation Bio-Enhanced R-Lipoic Acid shown to reach maximum absorption up to 4x higher than Alpha Lipoic Acid and 40x higher than unstabilized R-Lipoic Acid.
R-Lipoic Acid:Nature''s Form
R-Lipoic Acid is a form of Lipoic Acid that occurs naturally in plants, animals and the body. It is responsible for the properties of Alpha Lipoic Acid.
Alpha Lipoic Acid: 50% Unnatural Form
Alpha Lipoic Acid consists of a 50/50 mixture of the R-(natural) and S-(unnatural) enantiomers.
S-Lipoic Acid: Chemical By-Product of Alpha Lipoic Acid
S-Lipoic Acid is not found in nature and is a by-product from chemical synthesis of Alpha Lipoic Acid. It may also inhibit the most essential properties of the natural form.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sodium ( from : Na-r-alpha Lipoic Acid ) , Bio-enhanced ( Stabilized Na-rala ( Sodium R-lipoate ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
