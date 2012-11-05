Next generation Bio-Enhanced R-Lipoic Acid shown to reach maximum absorption up to 4x higher than Alpha Lipoic Acid and 40x higher than unstabilized R-Lipoic Acid.

R-Lipoic Acid:Nature''s Form

R-Lipoic Acid is a form of Lipoic Acid that occurs naturally in plants, animals and the body. It is responsible for the properties of Alpha Lipoic Acid.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: 50% Unnatural Form

Alpha Lipoic Acid consists of a 50/50 mixture of the R-(natural) and S-(unnatural) enantiomers.

S-Lipoic Acid: Chemical By-Product of Alpha Lipoic Acid

S-Lipoic Acid is not found in nature and is a by-product from chemical synthesis of Alpha Lipoic Acid. It may also inhibit the most essential properties of the natural form.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.