Next generation Bio-Enhanced R-Lipoic Acid shown to reach maximum absorption up to 4x higher than Alpha Lipoic Acid and 40x higher than unstabilized R-Lipoic Acid.

R-Lipoic Acid:Nature''s Form

R-Lipoic Acid is a form of Lipoic Acid that occurs naturally in plants, animals and the body. It is responsible for the properties of Alpha Lipoic Acid.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: 50% Unnatural Form

Alpha Lipoic Acid consists of a 50/50 mixture of the R-(natural) and S-(unnatural) enantiomers.

S-Lipoic Acid: Chemical By-Product of Alpha Lipoic Acid

S-Lipoic Acid is not found in nature and is a by-product from chemical synthesis of Alpha Lipoic Acid. It may also inhibit the most essential properties of the natural form.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sodium ( from : Na-r-alpha Lipoic Acid ) , Bio-enhanced ( Stabilized Na-rala ( Sodium R-lipoate ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More