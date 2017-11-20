Colostrum is a naturally-occurring organic lacteal secretion supplying immune and growth IgG, IgM, IgA, IGF-1, Lactoferrin, TGF B1 and TGF B2, supplying anyone taking colostrum with these basic components of the immune system. This colostrum is natural and pure, in that is was collected within the first 6-12 hours after birth of a calf from carefully selected herds and dried under strict regulated protocols.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.