Genceutic Naturals U.S. GRADE A Colostrum
Product Details
Colostrum is a naturally-occurring organic lacteal secretion supplying immune and growth IgG, IgM, IgA, IGF-1, Lactoferrin, TGF B1 and TGF B2, supplying anyone taking colostrum with these basic components of the immune system. This colostrum is natural and pure, in that is was collected within the first 6-12 hours after birth of a calf from carefully selected herds and dried under strict regulated protocols.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
U . S . Grade A Dairy Colostrum , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Calcium Phosphate , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
