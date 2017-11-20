Genceutic Naturals U.S. GRADE A Colostrum Perspective: front
Genceutic Naturals U.S. GRADE A Colostrum

120 Vcaps®UPC: 0089624500102
Colostrum is a naturally-occurring organic lacteal secretion supplying immune and growth IgG, IgM, IgA, IGF-1, Lactoferrin, TGF B1 and TGF B2, supplying anyone taking colostrum with these basic components of the immune system.  This colostrum is natural and pure, in that is was collected within the first 6-12 hours after birth of a calf from carefully selected herds and dried under strict regulated protocols.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
U . S . Grade A Dairy Colostrum , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Calcium Phosphate , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
