George Killian's Irish Red is an authentic Irish lager based on an original family recipe that dates to 1864 in Enniscorthy, Ireland. Using only pure spring water and the finest caramel malts, roasted longer and slower, give the brew a rich red color and distinctive taste. The beer is well known for its rich amber color and thick, creamy head.

5.4% ABV