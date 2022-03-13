Unprepared

Ingredients

Oatmeal Cereal: Whole Grain Oat Flour and Oat Flour (Contains Wheat), Potassium Phosphate, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Iron (Electrolytic), Zinc Sulfate, Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacinamide, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12. Sweet Potato: Sweet Potatoes, Water, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) to Maintain Color. Banana: Bananas, Citric Acid, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More