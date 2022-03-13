Gerber® 1st Foods® My 1st Solids Starter Kit Baby Food
Product Details
Gerber® My 1st Solids® Starter Kit Baby Food helps you introduce your little one to exciting new flavors for a smooth transition to soft foods. This kit includes two tubs of banana puree, two tubs of sweet potato puree and one pouch of baby food oatmeal cereal, all made with non GMO ingredients. A guide and a progress report also are in this Gerber starter kit so you can track your baby’s reactions. Designed for supported sitters, these purees foster new eating habits. Serve each of the foods on their own or mix the Gerber oatmeal into the puree to introduce new flavor combinations and textures.
- Gerber baby food stage 1 promotes the health and development of babies by providing them with just the right amount of nutrients
- Single-variety Gerber stage 1 baby food introduces little ones to new tastes
- Made with real fruits and veggies, including Gerber banana and sweet potato
- These Gerber 1st foods are non GMO Project Verified, no artificial flavors or colors
Includes:
- (2) 2-Ounce Banana Puree
- (2) 2-Ounce Sweet Potato Puree
- (1) 1.05-Ounce Oatmeal Cereal Sachet
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Oatmeal Cereal: Whole Grain Oat Flour and Oat Flour (Contains Wheat), Potassium Phosphate, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Iron (Electrolytic), Zinc Sulfate, Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacinamide, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12. Sweet Potato: Sweet Potatoes, Water, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) to Maintain Color. Banana: Bananas, Citric Acid, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More