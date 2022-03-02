Hover to Zoom
Gerber 1st Foods Natural Sweet Potato Baby Food
4 ozUPC: 0001500000315
Purchase Options
Product Details
These sweet potatoes were grown using our Clean Field Farming practices - it’s how we ensure our purees are not only nutritious, but also wholesome and safe for every tiny tummy. Our single-variety 1st Foods® fruits and veggies are made with just the right texture, ideal for introducing new tastes and checking for sensitivities.
- Texture is just right for babies starting solids
- Non-GMO: not made with genetically engineered ingredients
- Made with natural vegetables
- Single-variety vegetables are ideal to introduce new tastes and check for sensitivities
- Unsweetened, no added starch, artificial flavors or colors
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Jar
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg
Total Carbohydrate18g19%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar9g
Protein1g2%
Calcium20mg8%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin A250mcg50%
Vitamin C15mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SWEET POTATOES, WATER, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C) TO MAINTAIN COLOR.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More