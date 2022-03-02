These sweet potatoes were grown using our Clean Field Farming practices - it’s how we ensure our purees are not only nutritious, but also wholesome and safe for every tiny tummy. Our single-variety 1st Foods® fruits and veggies are made with just the right texture, ideal for introducing new tastes and checking for sensitivities.

Texture is just right for babies starting solids

Non-GMO: not made with genetically engineered ingredients

Made with natural vegetables

Single-variety vegetables are ideal to introduce new tastes and check for sensitivities

Unsweetened, no added starch, artificial flavors or colors