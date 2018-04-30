Hover to Zoom
Gerber 2nd Foods Ham and Gravy Baby Food
2.5 ozUPC: 0001500001215
Product Details
Nourish your Sitter with Gerber 2nd Foods Ham and Gravy baby food. This tasty treat is packed with 8 grams of protein and 15% of the daily value of zinc to help maintain a healthy diet, and contains no artificial flavors or colors.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g13.33%
Saturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol25mg
Sodium35mg
Total Carbohydrate2g2.11%
Protein8g
Calcium5mg2%
Iron0.44mg4%
Potassium140mg20%
Zinc0.75mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fresh Ham, Water, Cornstarch
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
