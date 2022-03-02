Gerber® 3rd Foods Mealtime for Baby Mac & Cheese with Vegetables Baby Food Perspective: front
Gerber® 3rd Foods Mealtime for Baby Mac & Cheese with Vegetables Baby Food
Gerber® 3rd Foods Mealtime for Baby Mac & Cheese with Vegetables Baby Food Perspective: left
Gerber® 3rd Foods Mealtime for Baby Mac & Cheese with Vegetables Baby Food Perspective: right
Gerber® 3rd Foods Mealtime for Baby Mac & Cheese with Vegetables Baby Food

6 ozUPC: 0001500002802
Gerber 3rd Foods Macaroni and Cheese Vegetable Baby Food combines tasty ingredients to keep your little one smiling at mealtime. Made with cheese, vegetables and cooked pasta and rice, this delicious puree exposes babies to a variety of tastes, which helps them accept new flavors. This Gerber food includes no artificial flavors and advanced texture, which help your little crawler learn how to coordinate their lips, tongue and cheeks, all essential tasks for new eaters. Packaged in glass jars, this Gerber baby food conveniently tucks into a diaper bag for on-the-go feeding.

  • This baby food stage 3 puree is made with non-GMO ingredients and has no artificial flavors
  • Stage 3 baby food made with cheese, vegetables and cooked rice and pasta
  • Gerber macaroni and cheese with mixed vegetables introduces your little one to new tastes
  • Gerber meals promote the health and development of babies by providing them with just the right amount of nutrients

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Jar
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g18%
Saturated Fat2g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg
Sodium180mg
Total Carbohydrate19g20%
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar4g
Protein5g20%
Calcium100mg40%
Iron0.4mg4%
Vitamin A200mcg40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Carrots, Water, Cooked Pasta (Water, [Wheat Semolina, Eg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid]), Dried Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate, Annatto Extract Color), Rice Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Lecithin.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

