Ingredients

Carrots, Water, Cooked Pasta (Water, [Wheat Semolina, Eg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid]), Dried Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate, Annatto Extract Color), Rice Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More