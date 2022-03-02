Gerber® 3rd Foods Mealtime for Baby Mac & Cheese with Vegetables Baby Food
Product Details
Gerber 3rd Foods Macaroni and Cheese Vegetable Baby Food combines tasty ingredients to keep your little one smiling at mealtime. Made with cheese, vegetables and cooked pasta and rice, this delicious puree exposes babies to a variety of tastes, which helps them accept new flavors. This Gerber food includes no artificial flavors and advanced texture, which help your little crawler learn how to coordinate their lips, tongue and cheeks, all essential tasks for new eaters. Packaged in glass jars, this Gerber baby food conveniently tucks into a diaper bag for on-the-go feeding.
- This baby food stage 3 puree is made with non-GMO ingredients and has no artificial flavors
- Stage 3 baby food made with cheese, vegetables and cooked rice and pasta
- Gerber macaroni and cheese with mixed vegetables introduces your little one to new tastes
- Gerber meals promote the health and development of babies by providing them with just the right amount of nutrients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carrots, Water, Cooked Pasta (Water, [Wheat Semolina, Eg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid]), Dried Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate, Annatto Extract Color), Rice Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More