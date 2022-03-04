Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Cooked Pasta (Water, [Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid]), Carrots, Water, Broccoli, Rice Flour, Dried Parsley

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

