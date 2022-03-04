Hover to Zoom
Gerber® 3rd Foods® Pasta Primavera Baby Food
6 ozUPC: 0001500002742
Product Details
Help your little one master chewing before transitioning to table food with Gerber 3rd Foods Pasta Primavera.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1.67%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium20mg
Total Carbohydrate26g27.37%
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg8%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium390mg60%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Cooked Pasta (Water, [Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid]), Carrots, Water, Broccoli, Rice Flour, Dried Parsley
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More