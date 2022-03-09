Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Apple Mango Strawberry Toddler Baby Food
3.5 ozUPC: 0001500004476
See the goodness inside with our new clear window. Gerber® Toddler Pouch Apple Mango Strawberry features our special spout for sip control, helps toddlers master self-feeding with less mess.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Protein0g
Iron0.14mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin A6Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C15mg15%
Vitamin E0.6Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Apples, Mangoes, Strawberries, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate).
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More