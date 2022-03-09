Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1pouch (99 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Sodium 5mg 0.22%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5.09%

Protein 0g

Iron 0.14mg 0%

Potassium 90mg 2%

Vitamin A 6Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 15mg 15%

Vitamin E 0.6Number of International Units 4%