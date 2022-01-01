Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Gerber® Apple Strawberry Banana Stage 2 Baby Food
3.5 ozUPC: 0001500004457
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
See the goodness inside with our new clear window. Gerber® 2nd Foods Apple Strawberry Banana pouches feature Gerber's proprietary Smart Flow spout that helps control the amount of food that comes out.
- One (1) 3.5 oz pouch
- More on your little one's spoon, less everywhere else
- Non GMO: Not made with genetically modified ingredients
- Each pouch has two 3 tbsp. servings of fruit for babies from 1/2 apple, 2 tsp. banana, 3/4 strawberry and 1/10 banana
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Protein0g
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin C15mg15%
Vitamin E0.5Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Strawberries, Bananas, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More