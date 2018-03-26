Gerber Crawler Organic Puffs Fig Berry Grain Snack Perspective: front
Gerber Crawler Organic Puffs Fig Berry Grain Snack

1.48 ozUPC: 0001500004561
Product Details

Make every little bite count with Gerber Organic Puffs Fig Berry Puffed Grain Snack. Each serving is made with 2 grams of whole grains, and 10% daily value of Vitamin E and Iron for babies.

  • No artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners
  • Organic & Non-GMO - Not made with genetically engineered ingredients
  • Melt-in-your-mouth texture is designed to dissolve easily
  • Just the right size for learning to pick up

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size60pieces (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate6g6.32%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Iron1.1mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Starch, Dried Organic Apple Puree, Less Than 1% of: Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Natural Fig Berry Flavor (Includes Acetic Acid), Sunflower Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Electrolytic), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
