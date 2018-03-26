Ingredients

Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Starch, Dried Organic Apple Puree, Less Than 1% of: Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Natural Fig Berry Flavor (Includes Acetic Acid), Sunflower Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Electrolytic), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More