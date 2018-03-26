Gerber Crawler Organic Puffs Fig Berry Grain Snack
Product Details
Make every little bite count with Gerber Organic Puffs Fig Berry Puffed Grain Snack. Each serving is made with 2 grams of whole grains, and 10% daily value of Vitamin E and Iron for babies.
- No artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners
- Organic & Non-GMO - Not made with genetically engineered ingredients
- Melt-in-your-mouth texture is designed to dissolve easily
- Just the right size for learning to pick up
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Starch, Dried Organic Apple Puree, Less Than 1% of: Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Natural Fig Berry Flavor (Includes Acetic Acid), Sunflower Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Electrolytic), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More