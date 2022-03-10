Gerber Crawler Puffs Peach Cereal Snack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Gerber Crawler Puffs Peach Cereal Snack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Gerber Crawler Puffs Peach Cereal Snack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Gerber Crawler Puffs Peach Cereal Snack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Gerber Crawler Puffs Peach Cereal Snack

1.48 ozUPC: 0001500004525
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nourish your little one with whole grain goodness by serving Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack at snack time. Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack have 2 grams of whole grains per serving, and 5 vitamins and minerals making them an ideal snack for your older baby learning to self feed. Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack are easy to chew and swallow and are just the right size for little hands to pick up and enjoy.

  • Melt-in-your-mouth texture specially designed to dissolve quickly
  • Star-shaped with ridges, making them easy for little ones to pick up
  • Non-GMO: Not made with genetically engineered ingredients

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size60pieces (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate6g6.32%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Iron1.4mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Cane Sugar, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Natural Peach Vanilla Flavor (Includes Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Invert Sugar, Peach Juice Concentrate, Vanilla Extract), Dried Apple Puree, Less Than 1% of: Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Sunflower Lecithin, Annatto Extract Color. Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Electrolytic), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacinamide (A B Vitamin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More