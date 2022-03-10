Gerber Crawler Puffs Peach Cereal Snack
Product Details
Nourish your little one with whole grain goodness by serving Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack at snack time. Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack have 2 grams of whole grains per serving, and 5 vitamins and minerals making them an ideal snack for your older baby learning to self feed. Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack are easy to chew and swallow and are just the right size for little hands to pick up and enjoy.
- Melt-in-your-mouth texture specially designed to dissolve quickly
- Star-shaped with ridges, making them easy for little ones to pick up
- Non-GMO: Not made with genetically engineered ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Cane Sugar, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Natural Peach Vanilla Flavor (Includes Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Invert Sugar, Peach Juice Concentrate, Vanilla Extract), Dried Apple Puree, Less Than 1% of: Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Sunflower Lecithin, Annatto Extract Color. Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Electrolytic), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacinamide (A B Vitamin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
