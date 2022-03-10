Ingredients

Rice Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Cane Sugar, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Natural Peach Vanilla Flavor (Includes Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Invert Sugar, Peach Juice Concentrate, Vanilla Extract), Dried Apple Puree, Less Than 1% of: Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Sunflower Lecithin, Annatto Extract Color. Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Electrolytic), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacinamide (A B Vitamin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More