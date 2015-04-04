Hover to Zoom
Gerber Crawler Strawberry Yogurt Blends Snack
4 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0001500004760
Product Details
We start with fresh yogurt, real fruit & vegetables + gently cook for 15 seconds + safely seal it with love = for a taste babies love with no preservatives
- Calcium & Vitamin D to help support healthy bone development
- Creamy texture and taste babies love
- After 8 months, help introduce your baby to dairy with delicious Gerber® Yogurt Blends Snacks
- No preservatives, artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g10%
Saturated Fat2g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg
Sodium50mg
Total Carbohydrate15g15.79%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar11g
Protein3g
Calcium120mg45%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium150mg20%
Vitamin A65mcg15%
Vitamin D1.5mcg15%
Vitamin E0.4mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Whole Milk, Sugar, Strawberry Puree, Tapioca Starch, Nonfat Milk, Citrus Pectin, Gelatin, Purple Carrot Extract Color, Natural Strawberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More