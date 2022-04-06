Gerber Crawler Yogurt Melts Peach Freeze-Dried Yogurt Snack Perspective: front
Gerber Crawler Yogurt Melts Peach Freeze-Dried Yogurt Snack Perspective: back
Gerber Crawler Yogurt Melts Peach Freeze-Dried Yogurt Snack

1 ozUPC: 0001500004732
Product Details

Make every little bite count with the goodness of Gerber Peach Yogurt Melts.These tasty snacks are made with real yogurt and fruit and no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. Gerber Peach Yogurt Melts are an ideal snack for your older baby learning to self-feed.

  • No artificial flavors or sweeteners
  • No preservatives
  • Each bite melts in your little one's mouth and is easy to chew and swallow

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg
Total Carbohydrate5g5.26%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg10%
Potassium50mg8%
Vitamin A65mcg15%
Vitamin C5mg10%
Vitamin E0.5mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Sugar, Peach Puree, Nonfat Dry Milk, Tapioca Starch, Less Than 1.5% of: Gelatin, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Annatto Extract Color, Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopherol Acetate), Vitamin A Acetate, Natural Peach Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
