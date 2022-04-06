Gerber Crawler Yogurt Melts Peach Freeze-Dried Yogurt Snack
Product Details
Make every little bite count with the goodness of Gerber Peach Yogurt Melts.These tasty snacks are made with real yogurt and fruit and no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. Gerber Peach Yogurt Melts are an ideal snack for your older baby learning to self-feed.
- No artificial flavors or sweeteners
- No preservatives
- Each bite melts in your little one's mouth and is easy to chew and swallow
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Sugar, Peach Puree, Nonfat Dry Milk, Tapioca Starch, Less Than 1.5% of: Gelatin, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Annatto Extract Color, Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopherol Acetate), Vitamin A Acetate, Natural Peach Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.