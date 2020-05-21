Gerber® Good Start® A2 Milk formula provides your baby with advanced digestive support. It is the first and only formula with specially sourced A2 milk protein, probiotics and prebiotic 2'-FL HMO*. A2 milk contains a special, easy-to-digest A2 β-casein milk protein that is uniquely sourced from select cows that naturally produce only A2 milk. This blend of ingredients is carefully selected to promote digestive and immune health to keep your babies tummy happy and healthy.

*Human Milk Oligosaccharides. Not from human milk.