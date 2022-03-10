Gerber® Graduates Banana Cookies Toddler Snack
Gerber Graduates Banana Cookies are yummy baked snacks made with real bananas. They are specially designed, so they are easy to chew and swallow. They are also a good source of Iron, Vitamin E, Zinc, and Calcium. Gerber Graduates Banana Cookies are a perfect combination of the delicious taste little ones love and the wholesome nutrition parents love.
- No artificial flavors
- No artificial sweeteners
- Just the right size for little ones learning to hold
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Dried Banana Puree, Tapioca Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar, Cane Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Buttermilk, Banana Essence, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate), Datem, Potassium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Beta Carotene Color. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Zinc Oxide
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
