Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Dried Banana Puree, Tapioca Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar, Cane Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Buttermilk, Banana Essence, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate), Datem, Potassium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Beta Carotene Color. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Zinc Oxide

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More