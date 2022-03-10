Gerber® Graduates Banana Cookies Toddler Snack Perspective: front
Gerber® Graduates Banana Cookies Toddler Snack Perspective: back
Gerber® Graduates Banana Cookies Toddler Snack Perspective: left
Gerber® Graduates Banana Cookies Toddler Snack Perspective: right
Gerber® Graduates Banana Cookies Toddler Snack

5 ozUPC: 0001500000550
Gerber Graduates Banana Cookies are yummy baked snacks made with real bananas. They are specially designed, so they are easy to chew and swallow. They are also a good source of Iron, Vitamin E, Zinc, and Calcium. Gerber Graduates Banana Cookies are a perfect combination of the delicious taste little ones love and the wholesome nutrition parents love.

  • No artificial flavors
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Just the right size for little ones learning to hold

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g3.33%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate6g6.32%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium70mg25%
Iron0.7mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Dried Banana Puree, Tapioca Syrup, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar, Cane Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Buttermilk, Banana Essence, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate), Datem, Potassium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (To Maintain Freshness), Beta Carotene Color. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Zinc Oxide

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.