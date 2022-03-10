Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour , Whole Oat Flour , Sugar , Rice Flour , Banana Flakes , Oat Flour , Strawberry Flavored Bits ( Cornstarch , Strawberry Puree , Strawberry Juice Concentrate ) , Dried Apples , Whole Grain Rye Flour , Pearled Barley Flour , Potassium Phosphate , Natural Apple Flavor , Red Beet Juice Powder (Color) , Vitamins and Minerals : Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Iron ( Electrolytic ) , Zinc Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin E ( Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More