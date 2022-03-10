Gerber® Hearty Bits Toddler Multigrain Banana Apple Strawberry Cereal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Hearty Bits Toddler Multigrain Banana Apple Strawberry Cereal Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Hearty Bits Toddler Multigrain Banana Apple Strawberry Cereal Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Gerber® Hearty Bits Toddler Multigrain Banana Apple Strawberry Cereal

8 ozUPC: 0001500007035
Purchase Options

Product Details

Gerber Hearty Bits cereal has a spoonable texture with a taste toddlers love. Our textured pieces and apple dices help toddlers practice chewing, while mixing to a spoon-hugging texture encourages toddlers to self-feed. Gerber Hearty Bits cereal is also an excellent source of iron for brain development and has a good source of Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy growth.

  • Iron to help support learning ability
  • Naturally flavored with other natural flavors
  • Non-GMO
  • No BPA
  • Kosher
  • Toddler 12+ months
  • No artificial flavors
  • 8g of whole grains per serving
  • Made with apple dices to help toddlers practice chewing

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate12g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar5g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour , Whole Oat Flour , Sugar , Rice Flour , Banana Flakes , Oat Flour , Strawberry Flavored Bits ( Cornstarch , Strawberry Puree , Strawberry Juice Concentrate ) , Dried Apples , Whole Grain Rye Flour , Pearled Barley Flour , Potassium Phosphate , Natural Apple Flavor , Red Beet Juice Powder (Color) , Vitamins and Minerals : Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Iron ( Electrolytic ) , Zinc Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin E ( Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More