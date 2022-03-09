Gerber® Mealtime for Baby Harvest Turkey Dinner Stage 3 Baby Food
Product Details
Gerber 3rd Foods Turkey Dinner baby food is an age-appropriate puree that introduces your little one to classic flavors. Made with turkey, vegetables, and cooked mixed grains, this Gerber meal exposes babies to various tastes, which helps them accept new flavors. This turkey baby food is unsalted and unsweetened. It has no artificial flavors or colors and is made with advanced texture. Spoon-feeding this puree to your crawler helps them learn how to coordinate their lips, tongue, and cheeks, all essential tasks for new eaters. Add some of this puree to a bowl and refrigerate leftovers for up to two days.
- Promotes the health and development of babies by providing them with just the right amount of fruits and nutrients
- Introduces your little one to new tastes and ingredient combinations to help them accept new flavors
- Made with turkey, vegetables, and cooked mixed grains
- Unsalted, unsweetened, and made with no artificial flavors or colors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Ground Turkey, Rice Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Ascorbic Acid Added to Maintain Apple Color.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More