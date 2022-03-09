Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Apple & Peach Baby Food
Product Details
It's not just organic, it's Gerber®. For our Gerber Organic 2nd Foods Apples & Peaches baby food, the apples are picked from trees, never from the ground. Now features our proprietary Smart Flow spout: flow control means more on your little one's spoon, not everywhere else.
- Made with 1/2 apple, 1/9 peach
- No artificial flavors or colors, no added starch, unsalted
- USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and package not made with BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Apples, Organic Peaches, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible