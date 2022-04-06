Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food
Product Details
A Clear choice for baby, now in a transparent pouch. Our Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain baby food lives up to over 100 Gerber quality checks. Now features our proprietary Smart Flow spout: flow control means more on your little one's spoon, not everywhere else.
- Made with 1/2 banana, 2 3/4 acai berries, 1/2 Tbsp mixed grains
- No artificial flavors or colors, no added starch, unsalted
- USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and package not made with BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Bananas ( Organic Banana Puree Concentrate , Water ) , Water , Organic Acai Berries , Organic Oat Flour ( Contains : Organic Wheat ) , Organic Brown Rice Flour , Citric Acid , Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More