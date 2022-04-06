Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food Perspective: front
Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food
Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food
Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food
Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food
Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food
Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain Baby Food

3.5 ozUPC: 0001500007445
Product Details

A Clear choice for baby, now in a transparent pouch. Our Gerber® Organic 2nd Foods Banana Acai Berry Mixed Grain baby food lives up to over 100 Gerber quality checks. Now features our proprietary Smart Flow spout: flow control means more on your little one's spoon, not everywhere else.

  • Made with 1/2 banana, 2 3/4 acai berries, 1/2 Tbsp mixed grains
  • No artificial flavors or colors, no added starch, unsalted
  • USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and package not made with BPA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate19g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar12g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Bananas ( Organic Banana Puree Concentrate , Water ) , Water , Organic Acai Berries , Organic Oat Flour ( Contains : Organic Wheat ) , Organic Brown Rice Flour , Citric Acid , Ascorbic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
