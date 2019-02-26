Gerber Organic Apple Carrot Squash Sitter Pouch Perspective: front
Gerber Organic Apple Carrot Squash Sitter Pouch

3.5 ozUPC: 0001500007432
Product Details

It's not just organic, it's Gerber. For our Gerber Organic 2nd Foods Apples, Carrots & Squash baby food, the apples are picked from trees, never from the ground. Now features our proprietary Smart Flow spout: flow control means more on your little one's spoon, not everywhere else.

  • One (1) 3.5 oz pouch
  • Made with 2/5 apple, 1/8 carrot, 3/4 Tbsp squash
  • No artificial flavors or colors, no added starch, unsalted
  • USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and package not made with BPA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium20mg
Total Carbohydrate11g11.58%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium11mg4%
Iron0.1mg0%
Vitamin A50mcg10%
Vitamin C23mg45%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Apples, Organic Carrots, Organic Butternut Squash, Water, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More