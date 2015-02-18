Gerber Organic Crawler Yogurt Melts Banana Strawberry Freeze-Dried Snack Perspective: front
Gerber Organic Crawler Yogurt Melts Banana Strawberry Freeze-Dried Snack Perspective: back
Gerber Organic Crawler Yogurt Melts Banana Strawberry Freeze-Dried Snack

1 ozUPC: 0001500004828
Product Details

Make every little bite count with the goodness of Gerber Banana Strawberry Yogurt Melts Freeze-Dried Yogurt & Fruit snacks. These tasty snacks are made with real yogurt and fruit and no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. Gerber Banana Strawberry Yogurt Melts are an ideal snack for your older baby learning to self-feed with pieces that are perfectly sized for picking up and a melt-in-your-mouth texture for easy chewing and swallowing.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate5g5.26%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg10%
Potassium50mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Strawberry Puree, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Tapioca Starch, Less Than 1.5% of: Gelatin, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Colors, Natural Strawberry Banana Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
