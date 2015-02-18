Gerber Organic Crawler Yogurt Melts Banana Strawberry Freeze-Dried Snack
Make every little bite count with the goodness of Gerber Banana Strawberry Yogurt Melts Freeze-Dried Yogurt & Fruit snacks. These tasty snacks are made with real yogurt and fruit and no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. Gerber Banana Strawberry Yogurt Melts are an ideal snack for your older baby learning to self-feed with pieces that are perfectly sized for picking up and a melt-in-your-mouth texture for easy chewing and swallowing.
Organic Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Strawberry Puree, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Organic Tapioca Starch, Less Than 1.5% of: Gelatin, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Colors, Natural Strawberry Banana Flavor
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
