Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food
Product Details
It's not just organic, it's Gerber®. For our Gerber Organic 2nd Foods Mangoes, Apples, Carrots & Kale baby food we work with US farmers like Campbell Orchards in Yakima, WA, who grow our organic apples with love and care. Now features our proprietary Smart Flow spout: flow control means more on your little one's spoon, not everywhereelse.
- One (1) 3.5 oz pouch
- Made with 1/8 mango, 1/5 apple, 1/4 carrot, 1 3/4 tbsp. kale
- No artificial flavors or colors, no added starch, unsalted
- USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and package not made with BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Mango, Organic Apples, Organic Carrots, Organic Kale, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More