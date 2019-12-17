Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Gerber® Organic Mango Apple Carrot Kale Puree Stage 2 Baby Food

3.5 ozUPC: 0001500007490
Purchase Options

Product Details

It's not just organic, it's Gerber®. For our Gerber Organic 2nd Foods Mangoes, Apples, Carrots & Kale baby food we work with US farmers like Campbell Orchards in Yakima, WA, who grow our organic apples with love and care. Now features our proprietary Smart Flow spout: flow control means more on your little one's spoon, not everywhereelse.

  • One (1) 3.5 oz pouch
  • Made with 1/8 mango, 1/5 apple, 1/4 carrot, 1 3/4 tbsp. kale
  • No artificial flavors or colors, no added starch, unsalted
  • USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and package not made with BPA

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C23mg25%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Mango, Organic Apples, Organic Carrots, Organic Kale, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More