Ingredients

Organic Whole Wheat Flour , Organic Rice Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Wheat Starch , Dried Organic Apple Puree , Less than 1% of : Natural Apple Flavor ( Includes Acetic Acid and Apple Juice Concentrate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( To Maintain Freshness ) , Sunflower Lecithin , Vitamins and Minerals : Iron ( Electrolytic ) , Vitamin E ( Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More