Gerber Organic Puffs Apple Puffed Grain Snack
Product Details
Nourish your little one with whole grain goodness by serving Gerber Organic Puffs Cereal Snack at snack time. Gerber Organic Puffs Cereal Snack have 2 grams of whole grains per serving, and Vitamin E, Zinc and Iron for healthy growth and development. Gerber Organic Puffs Cereal Snack are specially designed to dissolve easily and are just the right size for little hands to pick up and enjoy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Flour , Organic Rice Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Wheat Starch , Dried Organic Apple Puree , Less than 1% of : Natural Apple Flavor ( Includes Acetic Acid and Apple Juice Concentrate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( To Maintain Freshness ) , Sunflower Lecithin , Vitamins and Minerals : Iron ( Electrolytic ) , Vitamin E ( Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More