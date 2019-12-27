Gerber Organic Puffs Apple Puffed Grain Snack Perspective: front
Gerber Organic Puffs Apple Puffed Grain Snack Perspective: back
Gerber Organic Puffs Apple Puffed Grain Snack Perspective: left
Gerber Organic Puffs Apple Puffed Grain Snack Perspective: right
Gerber Organic Puffs Apple Puffed Grain Snack

1.48 ozUPC: 0001500004827
Nourish your little one with whole grain goodness by serving Gerber Organic Puffs Cereal Snack at snack time. Gerber Organic Puffs Cereal Snack have 2 grams of whole grains per serving, and Vitamin E, Zinc and Iron for healthy growth and development. Gerber Organic Puffs Cereal Snack are specially designed to dissolve easily and are just the right size for little hands to pick up and enjoy.

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate6g
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Flour , Organic Rice Flour , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Wheat Starch , Dried Organic Apple Puree , Less than 1% of : Natural Apple Flavor ( Includes Acetic Acid and Apple Juice Concentrate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( To Maintain Freshness ) , Sunflower Lecithin , Vitamins and Minerals : Iron ( Electrolytic ) , Vitamin E ( Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.

